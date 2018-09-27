ANC in Tshwane wants no confidence vote in Msimanga to be secret

The ANC in the Tshwane metro council on Thursday requested that voting in its motion of no confidence against executive mayor Solly Msimanga be secret, but the DA has strongly opposed this request.

The request was submitted by ANC councillor Mapiti Matsena, who said council speaker Katlego Mathebe had the discretion to decide on whether the voting will be through a secret or open ballot.

Councillor Aaron Maluleka said the reason they wanted the secret ballot was to ensure that DA councillors who do not support Msimanga can be protected from intimidation.

“If there are DA councillors who do not support Msimanga, [they] will be targeted [if the vote is open]. It is the same with ANC councillors. If there are ANC councillors who support Msimanga, [they] will be allowed to do so,” he said.