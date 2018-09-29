Jane's sister‚ Annie Ritchal‚ said her family could not come to terms with the circumstances in which the three lives had been wiped out.

Holding back tears‚ she said Jane's siblings were broken and shocked.

On the morning of September 21 ‚ Govindsamy entered his flat through a window as no one answered the door the night before when he returned from working a 2pm to 10pm shift.

He told police that he did not have house keys so he knocked on the door. When his wife and two daughters did not answer‚ he left to spend the night at his mother's house.

When he entered the flat on Friday morning‚ he found his wife's lifeless body in her bedroom and 16-year-old Rackelle's body in the second bedroom. They had both been gagged.

Sniffer dogs had located Denisha's body hidden in a wardrobe in the bedroom.