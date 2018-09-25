Entertainment

Party with Mi Casa and Lira at the Globe

By SowetanLIVE - 25 September 2018 - 12:28

Multi-award-winning artists Lira and Mi Casa are set to share the stage for the first time at Silverstar casino this month.

SowetanLive is giving away 10 double tickets to lucky winners to experience this night of amazing music.

To enter the competition and stand a chance at winning two tickets, simply enter your details in the form provided below and answer the question.

Please note winners will only receive tickets for the show, no transport, food or accommodation included.

