South African central bank holds repo rate in tight call

South Africa’s central bank left its benchmark repo rate at 6.5% on Thursday, with the bank’s governor striking a more hawkish note than at the last rate meeting in July.

The rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was closely watched after its emerging-market peers Turkey and Russia raised their main lending rates.

Four members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for no change in rates; three voted for a 25-basis-point increase.

The ruling African National Congress, which President Cyril Ramaphosa leads, criticised the decision to leave rates on hold, saying the Reserve Bank should “prioritise the plight of poor South Africans whose cost of living is skyrocketing“.

The SARB had to weigh data showing the economy went into recession in the second quarter against risks to its inflation forecasts from the rand, which has lost more than 6 percent since the bank’s last rate meeting in July.

The rand was little changed after Thursday’s decision, as all bar one of the 26 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted that the SARB would leave the repo rate unchanged.