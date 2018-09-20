Entertainment

How to stream 3 hit SA soapies online

Never miss an episode of The Queen, Isithembiso or The River

20 September 2018 - 15:30
Every weekday, brand-new episodes of The Queen, Isithembiso and The River are available on streaming service Showmax just minutes after the episode airing on TV.

You don't have to be a DStv subscriber to catch up on all the drama. All you need is a Showmax subscription and you'll get your daily soapie dose. The streaming service also carries all previous episodes from each show, so you can indulge in a back-to-back binge-watch session to catch up, or reconnect with the most memorable episodes from the very beginning.

Stream The Queen

Created by, and starring Connie and Shona Ferguson, this telenovela has the whole of South Africa hooked on the feud between the Khozas and the Mabuzas, rival families who both sell drugs and will stop at nothing to protect their wealth.

Episodes come to Showmax every weekday express from the Mzansi Magic broadcast. Watch now »

Stream Isithembiso

Simi and Zamani have left their families behind in rural SA to pursue their dreams and possibly strike it rich in the City of Gold. But all is not as they expected when they get to the big smoke. This gripping and shockingly realistic soap opens our eyes to the real-life issues that face our youth today.

There are currently more than 300 episodes of Isithembiso on Showmax, going back right to the beginning of the show, with new episodes added every day within minutes of the DStv broadcast. Watch now »

Stream The River

The best thing about soap operas or telenovelas is that we never know which way things are going to go. The River offers one of the best examples of the kind of show that keeps you on the edge of your seat and yelling "No, she didn't!" at the TV.

It follows the Dikana family, led by the matriarch Lindiwe, the mining mogul who will not hesitate to throw everyone under the bus if it means keeping - and growing - her substantial wealth, including the residents of poverty stricken Refilwe, the settlement that stands between Lindiwe and her next lucrative discovery.

All previous episodes of The River are available to binge-watch on Showmax, and new episodes arrive within 15 minutes of the 1Magic broadcast. Watch now »

DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers get Showmax for just R49 per month All you have to do is add Showmax to your DStv bill. Add to bill »

Non-DStv subscribers get Showmax for just R99 per month. Sign up for your 14-day free trial at www.showmax.com

 

This article was paid for by Showmax.

