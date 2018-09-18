Cyril Ramaphosa dares ANC plotters to come out into open

President Cyril Ramaphosa set the tone ahead of a crucial ANC meeting on Monday night by demanding that those said to be plotting against him within the party be exposed.

Speaking publicly for the first time at the opening day of labour federation Cosatu's 13th national congress which commenced in Midrand on Monday, Ramaphosa warned his political opponents that they would not succeed in their mission to remove him.

"We should not spend time on counter-revolutionary imaginations of weakening this African National Congress either in dark corners or wherever. that must come to an end," he said.