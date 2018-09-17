Minister wants police involvement in education.

The department of basic education is calling for a symposium with police and other government departments to discuss how to tackle challenges at schools.

This was announced by minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Monday.

The announcement follows a meeting the minister held with the Council of Education Ministers.

"We are deeply concerned by the incidents taking place at our schools. We need to continue to work with communties and law-enforcement organisations to ensure that we arrest this type of behaviour.