A Crime Intelligence policeman overpowered one of his attackers‚ stabbing him with the butcher's knife that had been used to threaten him‚ when the gang decided to go on a joyride.

Northern Cape police said that in the early hours of Sunday morning‚ at about 2am‚ a member of Kuruman Crime Intelligence was on duty after having been on night shift duties.

Captain Sergio Kock described the attack as it unfolded: "As the member was waiting for traffic to pass on the N14‚ he was approached by two suspects asking for a lift. He told them that he is not going to town. The suspects‚ armed with knives‚ suddenly increased to six and forced the member to the back seat before driving with him to Batlharos."

That's where the crime became almost farcical.

"They stopped at a tavern where three suspects got out to buy beer while the other three suspects remained in the vehicle.