Winning pupils and schools received “tokens of appreciation” from the companies. These ranged from crayons and hula hoops to sports equipment like soccer balls‚ netball balls‚ bibs and soccer cones‚ as well as monetary prizes between R1‚000 and R15‚000.

Semaswe also dismissed a claim that the company had painted two schools‚ saying it was only two classrooms that had been painted.

“It was a drawing competition and it indicated prizes that were going to be won. They even invited school principals to a lunch for prize-giving. So from where we are seated as a department‚ it is a token of appreciation‚” she said.

“We are not aware of any social responsibility by the Guptas or Oakbay in our schools. We are only aware of a competition.”

She also rejected the claims that Oakbay ran a feeding scheme or soup kitchen. “We’re not aware of any feeding scheme by Oakbay‚ except it’s run by a company linked to them.”

Semaswe was appearing before the parliamentary inquiry into the Guptas’ early naturalisation alongside Sello Jonas Lehare‚ MEC for Education and Sports Development.

Lehare also dismissed the Guptas’ claim that they donated to 77 schools in the province‚ saying his department’s investigation found that only 68 of the schools were in the department’s database — and only 33 of them received the prizes or tokens of appreciation.

He added that they found it interesting that the choice of schools that “benefited” were all close to Sun City.

MPs heard that a company called Sundown Ranch Sports wrote to school principals — bypassing the department‚ as is required by law — on behalf of another company‚ JIC Mining on April 15 2013 to invite their schools to take part in the competition.

A follow-up letter indicated the “themes” to be a well-wishing card‚ a congratulatory message and an invitation card.

The company later sent an email to schools reminding principals of a function where the gifts would be given to pupils and the schools as token of appreciation.

“This company secretly gained access to our province and quietly identified schools in and around Rustenburg and Moses Kotane — without the involvement of the department and any of its administrative levels‚ except for the principals‚” said Lehare.

Parliament also heard that Oakbay and its letterheads did not appear in any of the correspondence to the schools‚ although the department’s initial investigation found that the two companies were linked to Oakbay.

The meeting was adjourned until 4pm‚ when senior Home Affairs officials will give their side of the story on the early naturalisation of some of the family’s members.