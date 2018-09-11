48 female firefighters put on suspension

Ekurhuleni has put 48 female firefighters on suspension after they protested about their working conditions and the payment of shift allowances.

The female firefighters demonstrated in Pretoria two weeks ago complaining about conditions of service in the city, including having to work more than eight hours a day.

Ekurhuleni has accused them of bringing the metro into disrepute.

“They participated in an illegal march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in full City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services uniform, thus putting the name of the employer into disrepute,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe on Monday.

Arthur Mbonani, a shop-steward from the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Ekurhuleni, said the workers attended an event organised by the metro during Women’s Month.

“It was there that the workers spoke among themselves about their work conditions.

Mbonani said the workers decided on their own to go to the Union Buildings in order to raise their issues due to frustrations they have had about nonpayment of extra shifts and allowances.

“Their complaints were that they need to be paid certain allowances which they believe in terms of the conditions of service, they are entitled to – night shift and danger allowances and for extra hours that they work daily,” he said.

“As essential services they work extra hours than the normal hours that are in the [Basic Conditions of Employment] Act.

“Those hours should be regarded as overtime and should be paid as such.”