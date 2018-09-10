Five Gauteng govt department buildings closed after failing to meet safety standards

Gauteng government employees in at least five departments have been told to report to regional and satellite offices as buildings housing their departments do not meet the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Standards.

These include the office of the premier, e-government, treasury, and the departments of roads and infrastructure, and social development.

Gauteng premier David Makhura's spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane said the move to have the provincial government’s staff vacate their offices did not equate to a total shutdown.

“We have not sent anyone home. There seems to be a big confusion on this matter. What is being done is that they will be reporting to regional and satellite offices for now and those who can work on their laptops from home have been advised to do so,” Sekhonyane said.