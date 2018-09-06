Was water pressure a problem for Joburg firefighters?

Efforts to put out a fire in a high-rise office block occupied by government workers in Johannesburg’s CBD on Wednesday were hampered by a lack of sufficient water pressure in the building‚ says city mayor Herman Mashaba.

Three City of Johannesburg firefighters died in the blaze.

Mashaba has pledged that his administration will do everything it can to assist their families. He is also planning to visit the families on Thursday (today) to extend his condolences.