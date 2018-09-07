Winnie Madikizela-Mandela statue in the pipelines

The late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour, it would have to be in Soweto and not Sandton.

Three years before her death in April, she had already identified a koppie next to her home in Orlando West where a gigantic statue would stand.

Now her wish looks to be fulfilled with a number of initiatives to honour her already on the cards. While her foundation and those who worked closely with her are making plans for the statue to become reality, the City of Johannesburg is working on its own plans.

An insider in the city said: “The idea is to honour Mam Winnie in a very big way hence it was felt that renaming the FNB Stadium would be befitting.”

Former television presenter Lunga Williams, who was close to Madikizela-Mandela, told Sowetan she was adamant that a statue in her memory would have to be erected in the township where she spent most of her adult life.

“Mama even wanted her statue to be erected at the koppie next to her Soweto home... she didn’t want it in Sandton.”

Other plans include the building of a bridge, in her honour, linking Orlando East and Orlando West in Soweto. Williams said he and others were also working on rolling out postage stamps bearing her face and were waiting for the three-month mourning period to end.