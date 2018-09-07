Five to appear in court after attack on Pikitup manager

Five suspects have been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a Pikitup general manager who was allegedly assaulted and doused with petrol by protesters picketing outside the refuse collector's offices on Monday.

Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the quintet have been arrested and will appear in the Hillbrow magistrate's court today on attempted murder charges.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the suspects were part of the protesters who have been picketing outside Pikitup offices since Monday, demanding that they be employed by the city's waste management company.

The arrests come as several open spaces in Soweto are slowly turning into dump sites as Pikitup hasn't been rendering services for more than two weeks.