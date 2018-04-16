Cape Town airport name change on the cards

Malema used the funeral of Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to call for the government to rename the airport in her honour.

"If it is true that the ANC want to honour you, let them name Cape Town Airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," he said. His call was supported by many on social media who had even begun an online petition to support the renaming in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

Department of Transport spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said they had received proposals for the renaming of the airport.

He said the names that were being canvassed included that of Mandela, Madikizela-Mandela and Robert Sobukwe.

"While the Department of Transport, with the Department of Arts and Culture, are still in a consultation process, Minister Blade Nzimande believes that it is important that such an important airport of national, regional and international significance should be named after one of our liberation icons," Mnisi said.