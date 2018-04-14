Winnie Mandela airport has a nice ring to it‚ say South Africans
DJ Tbo Touch and broadcaster Anele Mdoda are leading social media support for the call on the government to name Cape Town's international airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The call for the renaming was made by EFF leader Julius Malema at the official funeral for the ANC Struggle veteran‚ just before he left the stage after a fiery speech vowing to keep her spirit of resistance alive.
"Can’t wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018‚" Tbo Touch tweeted.
"In fact I am calling it Winnie Mandela airport from here out‚" Mdoda shared.
Many agreed with the notion.
"I'm driving down Robert Sobukwe drive rushing to Winnie Mandela International Airport" sounds just right‚" was one quip while another user somewhat cruelly implied the city's residents they were experiencing the worst drought in living memory because they were not ruled by the ANC. One wag shared a false mock-up of a Wikipedia entry‚ already renaming the airport.
President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in a moving eulogy‚ apologised for failing to properly honour Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime. He committed that the ANC will bestow on her Isitwalandwe/Seaparankoe‚ its highest award of honour.