Winnie Mandela airport has a nice ring to it‚ say South Africans

DJ Tbo Touch and broadcaster Anele Mdoda are leading social media support for the call on the government to name Cape Town's international airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The call for the renaming was made by EFF leader Julius Malema at the official funeral for the ANC Struggle veteran‚ just before he left the stage after a fiery speech vowing to keep her spirit of resistance alive.

"Can’t wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018‚" Tbo Touch tweeted.