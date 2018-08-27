Uzalo pauses production pending payment from SABC

Popular telenovela Uzalo has paused production for the remainder of this month, a statement from its production company Stained Glass Pictures confirms.

The decision was taken by the cast and crew of the SABC 1 show until such a time as they are paid their August salaries – which were due on 25 August.

Production Company, Stained Glass Pictures is said to have engaged with the SABC throughout.

They confirmed that the corporation has committed to honouring outstanding payments by end of the month.

“As a company, we carried the costs of production for as long as we were able to, while waiting for the outstanding payments to be settled by the public broadcaster,” explained Pepsi Pokane, Executive Producer of Stained Glass Pictures.

“Since we were unable to make payments on ‘payday’, the 25th of August, the staff have exercised their right to withhold services until they receive their August salaries.

We respect that decision and appreciate the work that they have put into the show this month despite the uncertainty.”

“We are in constant communication with the broadcaster and are confident that this will all be resolved in the next week.”