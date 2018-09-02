Jobs bloodbath expected at SABC

The crippling financial woes at the SABC are set to cause a jobs bloodbath that will see more than 800 employees retrenched to reduce its R1.2bn annual wage bill.

Sunday World understands that the public broadcaster is in the process of reducing its humongous wage bill and one of the proposals on the table was slashing its 4000 workforce.

At least 3000 of the employees are full-time while the other thousand is made up of freelancers.

According to multiple sources from SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, several meetings have been held at different levels and by different departments in which the prospects of culling employees were discussed.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE