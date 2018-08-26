Broke SABC to cough up R10m in legal fees

The SABC has allegedly run up a bill of more than R10m in legal fees in just a year as it fends off litigation from multiple parties, including former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Motsoeneng and the SABC have been playing legal cat and mouse games both at the CCMA, where the controversial former broadcaster was fighting to be reinstated, and in the high court in Joburg, where the fired COO was fighting to get his hands on his pension.

The shocking figure, which is set to escalate further, is made up of fees for, among others, prominent cases including that of former CFO and acting CEO James Aguma.

In Motsoeneng's case, the public broadcaster withheld his R8m pension, contending that he was given an R11m bonus that he did not deserve during his tumultuous employ at the SABC.

