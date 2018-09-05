Family of slain businessman in shock over 'painful loss'

The family of a businessman who was stabbed to death, allegedly by his lawyer wife, were on Tuesday still horrified by the incident.

As relatives of 30-year-old Caswell Maseko are busy planning his burial, his wife Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko appeared before the Witbank magistrate's court on Wednesday on murder charges.

Makhalemele-Maseko, 26, who was reported to be on the run following the incident on Saturday, was handed over by her lawyer to the police on Monday.

Her car was recovered in Pretoria on Sunday.

Family spokesperson Nhlanhla Masango said they were still in shock and would not discuss the case to avoid jeopardising investigations.

"For our family and friends this is a painful loss.

"The shock and suddenness of it all is unbelievable. We need prayer more than anything," Masango said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman was arrested after her lawyer brought her into the police station.

Hlathi said the murder happened inside the couple's home on Saturday morning.

"I cannot say whether they argued or not. We need to be sensitive as this matter is to appear before court," Hlathi told Sowetan on Tuesday.

The woman was alleged to have fled the scene following the incident, he said.

Hlathi said a murder docket was opened and Makhalemele-Maseko was expected to appear in court today.