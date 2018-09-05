The ANC said on Wednesday it was worried about going into the 2019 general elections while the South African economy faced a recession.

Head of the party’s economic transformation subcommittee Enoch Godongwana said globally‚ economic recession affected electoral support.

“There’s demonstrable evidence across the world‚ that says there is a correlation between economic growth and electoral support‚” he said.

Godongwana conceded that they would be concerned if the economy did not recover from a technical recession by the time the elections were called.

“That’s why we are calling for interventions that government must take‚” he said‚ adding that no party would be happy to go into elections while the economy faced recession.

“We have to pull through and make sure we don’t go into an election while in recession‚” Godongwana said.

The ANC was reacting to news by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) that the country's real gross domestic product had decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of the year.

Because GDP contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter‚ two consecutive quarters of negative growth meant the country was now in a technical recession.