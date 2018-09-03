Wish list for ANC task team in North West
ANC structures in North West have produced a wish list of who should be included in the provincial task team (PTT) following the disbandment of the provincial executive committee.
Though the ANC's national working committee has not finalised the names of the task team members, structures in the province agree that the PTT should be inclusive.
Names that have been thrown around include President Cyril Ramaphosa's backers Mmoloki Cwaile, portfolio committee on environmental affairs chair Philemon Mapulane and SACP provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha, and former ANC North West deputy chair Sello Lehari, who wields influence in the Bojanala region, the ANC's biggest support base.
There is also a push for Supra Mahumapelo, the former ANC North West chair, to be included.
There is a view among members that the PTT should include ANC Youth League leaders such as North West Gambling Board CEO Nathan Oliphant, Tebogo Motasi and Fikile Mahlophe, who once formed part of the league's provincial structure.
ANCYL provincial secretary Sipho Dial confirmed yesterday that the league want its leaders to be accommodated.
"We believe they have got the ability and they will rebuild the ANC in the province. Through them we see ourselves."
ANC Women's League provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang said the league's stance is that women should dominate the PTT. "We want comrades who are going to serve the organisation. We want women who will represent women issues. Not everybody is equal to the task."
Sowetan has learnt that some structures met in Hartbeespoort to deliberate on the names that should be included in the PTT. ANC North West Veterans League secretary Martin Sebakwane said they were participating in a forum that would bring different groups together.