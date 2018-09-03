Wish list for ANC task team in North West

ANC structures in North West have produced a wish list of who should be included in the provincial task team (PTT) following the disbandment of the provincial executive committee.

Though the ANC's national working committee has not finalised the names of the task team members, structures in the province agree that the PTT should be inclusive.

Names that have been thrown around include President Cyril Ramaphosa's backers Mmoloki Cwaile, portfolio committee on environmental affairs chair Philemon Mapulane and SACP provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha, and former ANC North West deputy chair Sello Lehari, who wields influence in the Bojanala region, the ANC's biggest support base.

There is also a push for Supra Mahumapelo, the former ANC North West chair, to be included.