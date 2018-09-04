Parliamentarians will hear over three days how the controversial Gupta family became naturalised South African citizens – and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will be one of those doing the explaining.

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ chair of the home affairs portfolio committee Hlomani Chauke confirmed that an investigation into the naturalisation process would take place from September 12 to 14.

“The committee has concluded the initial phase of the inquiry (collection of all relevant information) and has identified gaps which need to be clarified by certain people to assist the committee to arrive at a conclusion. The investigation will be held from Wednesday to Friday next week‚” the statement read.