Magashule said councillors and ANC regional leaders should not just “preach” radical economic transformation but‚ instead‚ start implementing programmes that will lead to a change in current structures within the economy and the inclusion of the black majority.

“This radical economic transformation will not only be done by national or the province. It must start here with you councillors‚ you must work with your leaders in the region‚ you must not be afraid to give people land.

“We must apply our own strategy of blacks in general‚ Africans in particular. Let us make our people farmers‚ employers. Your regional leadership must work hard to make this happen‚” he said.

Magashule said that while the ANC had fought for freedom‚ that freedom would not be complete if party leaders did not continue to work for society.

“When the ANC and its leadership only know people during elections‚ when the ANC does not go and listen to the people‚ when we don't lead by humility‚ commitment and sacrifice‚ our freedom will not be complete‚” said Magashule.

He also called on the people of Sebokeng to unite and fight for radical economic transformation‚ the same way they had fought for freedom.