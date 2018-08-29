ANC calls for probe into sale of alleged fake and expired goods in townships

The ANC has called on authorities to prioritise concerns over the sale of alleged illicit fake and expired consumables in township spaza shops.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ruling party said it was concerned about the sale of such consumable goods as they could raise health concerns, noting that the growing public distress could also lead to (xenophobic) violence.

“The ANC calls on the relevant authorities such as the National Consumer Commission, the department of health and municipal authorities to do on-spot investigations with health inspectors and remove fake products and expired goods,” said the ANC.

"We [also] call on the people not to take the law into their own hands, and further encourage them to report such incidences to relevant authorities."