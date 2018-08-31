Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and admitted it was with a “heavy heart” that he was leaving Lille.

The 22-year-old had not asked for the transfer‚ but cash-strapped Lille were eager to move him on and bring in revenue from one of their rising stars‚ though they have opened the door for his return later on.

Mothiba has signed a five-year contract with reports in France suggesting the fee could rise as high as €8-million (R135-million) with add-ons.

Lille have also secured 50 percent of any future transfer fee and have a buy-back clause that means they can purchase Mothiba at any time in the next two years if they wish.

“It’s a great day for me‚ but it’s with a heavy and emotional heart that I leave my training club [Lille]‚” Mothiba said in a heartfelt goodbye message on his official Instagram account.