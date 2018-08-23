Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni has applauded Pretoria’s reaction to the Trump tweet‚ saying it was the “most mature response”.

“When you are dealing with sensitive matters you don’t want to inflame them‚ stick to facts and pretend there was a misunderstanding – they on the other side might say it was misunderstood and it works to your favour if you are a country which seems to be measured and understand the policy issues‚ and the timing‚ therefore‚” he said.

SA’s presidency said earlier on Thursday that it had noted Trump’s tweet‚ "which is misinformed in our view"‚ but said the matter would be taken up through diplomatic channels.

"To this end the presidency will request the minister of the department of international relations and co-operation to obtain clarification from the US ambassador‚" said Khusela Diko‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman.

Lindiwe Sisulu is the current minister.

Fikeni said Trump’s antics were aimed at deflecting attention from his own internal woes in light of the scandals that have characterised his presidency.

On Tuesday‚ Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on bank and tax fraud charges at the same time his longtime lawyer and advisor Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies.

However‚ the deflection attempts did not make Trump’s commentary on the land issues in SA any less dangerous‚ according to Fikeni.