Limpopo police have arrested another suspect in connection with the death of a security officer on a farm at Bandelierskop outside Makhado last Monday night.

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested so far.

The victim was one of four security officers who were on duty on the farm when they were attacked by four suspects‚ one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“The gunman allegedly shot randomly at the security officers who then took cover from different directions.

“One of the officers was shot and ultimately caught by the suspects who assaulted him. The intruders fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

“The injured security officer was immediately taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries‚” police said.