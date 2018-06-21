The judge president of the Mpumalanga High Court has had enough and is so fed up with attorneys delaying court cases that he has threatened to hit the offending legal reps where it hurts the most - their pockets.

In fact‚ in one case‚ he has already ordered a state-employed attorney to personally pay for the costs associated with a court case against the police ministry.

In the Mpumalanga courts‚ a situation has developed where the flouting of court rules has resulted in cases being settled on the date of the trial‚ or cases being postponed because of failure by the parties to comply with the agreed timelines for ensuring that the trial starts on time.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday‚ Judge Francis Legodi dealt with 11 civil cases in his court which were either settled on the dates of trial or were postponed due to non-compliance with pre-trial directives. In those cases‚ Legodi either granted a postponement or made a settlement agreement an order of the court.

And he put the blame squarely on the legal reps.

“Unfortunately‚ in the majority of these cases‚ it is the parties’ legal representatives who are at fault‚” Legodi said.

And now‚ so annoyed with the situation‚ Legodi has ordered that the offending legal practitioners file affidavits explaining why there was a failure to comply with those pre-trial directives.

He has also ordered‚ in some cases‚ that the attorneys involved file affidavits to show why their conduct should not be referred to the Law Society of South Africa.

In one of the cases‚ Legodi took aim at a state attorney’s bank balance.