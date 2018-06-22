Five alleged copper thieves arrested in Edenvale

Five men were arrested last week in Edenvale, Johannesburg east following a tip-off to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

The stolen cables were found at a storage facility in the area.

According to a press statement, Police found the five suspects in possession of the illegal cables and copper to the value of 800 000.

The suspects are between 24 and 45 of age and were all arrested after instituted investigation by both members of the EMPD and South African Police Services.

Investigations were conducted, photos taken and a several persons interviewed by the police and led them to successfully arresting the responsible persons.

The suspects were found in possession of 1,920kg mix Eskom copper cable worth R680, 000 and 550kg Telkom copper cable valued at R229, 000. Some of the cables were found stripped to expose the copper the suspects were after.

The men were charged with possession of stolen mix Eskom and Telkom copper and aluminium cables. Their first court appearance was on Monday, 18 June at Edenvale Magistrates Court. In-depth investigations are continuing they expected to appear in court next week.