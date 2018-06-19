Five men‚ who were part of a 800-strong mob who burned tyres‚ looted shops and pelted the police with stones and rocks during a violent xenophobic attack in KwaMashu in 2015‚ have each been sentenced to serve seven years behind bars.

This is believed to be one of the toughest sentences for public violence.

Bongani Luthuli‚ 36‚ Siyabonga Thusi‚ 33‚ Sikhumbuzo Sibiya‚ 24‚ Sakhile Mzobe‚ 35‚ and Sanele Nkwanyana‚ 47‚ all pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Ntuzuma Regional court. They claimed they were just “walking by” when they were arrested by police.

But Magistrate Anand Maharaj said this could not possibly be true.

He said evidence was that when police arrived on the scene they had fired teargas and used a water cannon to disperse the mob after they were stoned.

“During the unrest‚ the police marked certain people who stoned them and then they arrested them‚” he said.

All the arresting officers testified in court.

“It is highly improbable that in a crowd of 800 - evidence that was unchallenged - which was violent and volatile‚ the police only arrested seven people who weren’t doing anything‚” he said.