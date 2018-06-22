51 SA teachers stranded in China after jobs scam

An English teaching job in China for some 51 South Africans has become a nightmare. The young adults have had their passports confiscated by Chinese authorities because they did not have work permits.

The year-long teaching gig has transpired to be a scam masterminded by one Owen Wong, who has since been arrested along with an official from Changchun Guanghua University in China. The teachers were promised to be paid about R16000 per month.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday over WhatsApp, Nicholas Holdsworth from Strubens Valley in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, is among the 51 teachers. He spent his 21st birthday in China.

He said they were informed by the Chinese authorities to keep mum on the developments around their case. "We cannot divulge any sensitive information pertaining to China and this situation other than our wellbeing. We can only let you know that they are treating us well and they are making sure we are alright."

A nine-page contract between Wong and the teachers includes a one-month probation period and non-disclosure of the employment contract.

Wong states in the contract that any "dispute" arising from the labour contract between both parties shall be governed by the laws of the People's Republic of China.

Sowetan understands that the group left at different periods last year. The group taught children aged between two and eight in pre-primary and primary schools.