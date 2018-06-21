Government steps in to help South African teachers stranded in China

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Thursday said it was doing everything it could to ensure the safe return of 51 South Africans stranded in China after finding themselves embroiled in a visa scam.

Dirco minister Lindiwe Sisulu said police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba had all been roped in to assist in the investigations.

“Our Embassy in Beijing is liaising with the Chinese authorities in addressing this matter. We are also in touch with the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa to have their passports released. The Chinese Ambassador to South Africa has made an undertaking that he will expedite the matter‚" Sisulu said in a statement.

Her office said the group had been enticed by an agent to travel to China on a study visa while planning to work as English teachers.

"The promise was that they would get their work visas upon arrival in the country which never materialised. While in China on study visas they started working‚ which was in contravention of the immigration laws of the Republic of China‚" Sisulu's office said.

"We are very much aware that the Chinese authorities will follow their own legal process when such a violation occurs and deal with the matter accordingly."