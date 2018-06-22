Klate among names in Wits, Chippa swap deals

Chippa United and Bidvest Wits are working out a deal that could see some of their unsettled players move between the two clubs, Sowetan has learnt.

The Chilli Boys duo of Bantu Mzwakali and Mxolisi Macuphu are already training with the Clever Boys.

It was not clear until now whether it was a straight transfer or swap deal.

But Sowetan has established that the negotiations are centering around a swap deal that would free Mzwakali, who appears unsettled at Chippa.

Mzwakali joined Chippa from Ajax Cape Town six months ago, but played just five matches for the Port Elizabeth-based side.

If a deal is done, Sowetan can reveal that Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango is one of the players that could move in the opposite direction and join Chippa.

The Malawian also appears unsettled at Wits and wasn't at his usual best in the past season with just 16 league appearances and two goals to his name, compared to his nine goals in 24 league appearances the previous season.

Wits winger Daine Klate is the other player who is set to leave Sturrock Park for his hometown Port Elizabeth.

Klate's contract situation is shrouded in mystery, with some reports claiming his deal with Wits expires on June 30.

"It's unclear what will happen, but yes, that's the plan. So, Wits will have Mzwakali and Macuphu while Chippa will sign Mhango and Klate," confirmed our source yesterday.

Macuphu arrived at Chippa from Jomo Cosmos just six months ago and scored four goals in 15 matches.

Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi declined to shed light on the situation. "I'm not going to comment. Let Wits comment," Mpengesi replied.

Wits chief executive officer Jose Ferreira couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.