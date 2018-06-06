Sextortion on the rise in SA

A businessman has warned about a scam in which innocent pictures from Facebook are doctored to look like porn, followed by blackmail.

The Port Elizabeth businessman, Stanley Oliver Swart, said his altered pictures were sent to him on Friday along with a threat that should he not cough up R3000, they would be uploaded online.

Swart, 70, from Charlo, served in the SA Football Association's (Safa's) technical committee and is also a highly respected former PSL referee.

He said he received a "friend" request on Thursday from whom he presumed to be a woman judging from the profile picture and - having a friend in common - he accepted. The Facebook user then sent a private message asking Swart to chat on WhatsApp instead, and attached a phone number.

"I did not think anything of it, so I sent my number."