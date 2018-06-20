Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it has instructed its legal team to get clarity from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on why his deputy‚ Nomgcobo Jiba‚ who is currently on special leave‚ was seen at their offices.

“This follows reports that Jiba has visited the National Prosecuting Authority’s offices on at least two occasions in the past six months.

“If true‚ [this] would be in clear violation of the order of North Gauteng High Court delivered in December 2017‚” FUL said in a statement.

In December the Pretoria High Court set aside Shaun Abrahams’ decision not to prosecute Jiba.

Jiba was charged with perjury and fraud for the processes she followed in charging former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen with racketeering. In August 2015‚ Abrahams withdrew the charges.