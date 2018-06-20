Girl dies after hit on head

Dimakatso Diale was only 17 when she died on June 9 after spending a week in hospital.

Her uncle Joseph Magongwa said his niece was standing outside her school's staff room during lunch break when someone, who cannot be named for legal reasons, opened a window and it hit her on the head.

"When she went to school in the morning she was fine. We were shocked when she arrived home during schools hours injured," Magongwa said.

"When she arrived home she slept and was taken to Mokopane Hospital on 29 May where she was checked and later discharged. We were told her injury was not severe and they gave her painkillers and discharged her. A few days later, she started to behave like a mad person, picking and dropping things in the house and she was not talking at all.