Girl dies after hit on head
Dimakatso Diale was only 17 when she died on June 9 after spending a week in hospital.
Her uncle Joseph Magongwa said his niece was standing outside her school's staff room during lunch break when someone, who cannot be named for legal reasons, opened a window and it hit her on the head.
"When she went to school in the morning she was fine. We were shocked when she arrived home during schools hours injured," Magongwa said.
"When she arrived home she slept and was taken to Mokopane Hospital on 29 May where she was checked and later discharged. We were told her injury was not severe and they gave her painkillers and discharged her. A few days later, she started to behave like a mad person, picking and dropping things in the house and she was not talking at all.
"Her mother called their church pastor to pray for her but her condition remained unchanged."
He said his niece's head was swollen when they took her back to Mokopane Hospital on May 31 and she was meant to be transferred to Polokwane provincial hospital but there were no ambulances.
"I went to Mahwelereng police station to open a case against the person who injured her. When the police went to the school to question him, he denied the allegations."
Magongwa said his niece was cuffed to the hospital bed when she died and her death certificate said she died of natural causes.
The school's principal referred questions to the Limpopo education department. Spokesman Sam Makondo said they have launched an investigation and provincial police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said an inquest docket was opened.