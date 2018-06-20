Neither the law nor the accounting standards governing company disclosures ensure that mining companies are transparent about financial provision set aside to rehabilitate environmental damage.

This is the key finding of the latest report in the Centre for Environmental Rights’ (CER’s) Full Disclosure series.

The study looked at what mining companies were doing to ensure that there was clarity on what money had been set aside to rehabilitate mines after the end of their operating life.

The law requires mining companies to set aside and ring-fence enough money to fix mines. If a mining company fails to rehabilitate‚ the state is supposed to be able to access that money and carry out the rehabilitation itself.

While there are presumably companies which fully comply with their legal obligations to rehabilitate‚ it is difficult to ascertain whether this is the case for any given mining operation.

This is because it is not easy to tell how much money is held for rehabilitation‚ where and how it is held‚ who administers it‚ who has access to it‚ how it is spent‚ who calculates it and how it is calculated

For its study titled “Full Disclosure: the Truth about Mining Rehabilitation in South Africa”‚ Intellidex assessed the annual financial disclosures of 11 JSE-listed coal and platinum mining companies in relation to their financial provision for environmental rehabilitation.