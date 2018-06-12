Three miners die at Sibanye, two missing

Bodies continue to pile up at Sibanye-Stillwater mining group after three workers were found dead yesterday.

According to Sibanye-Stillwater spokesman James Wellsted, the incident happened after five labourers entered an abandoned area underground at the company's Kloof Ikamva shaft near Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg.

"Sadly, three employees have been retrieved and declared deceased. Mine rescue teams are still searching for two employees," he said.

"Sibanye-Stillwater expresses their deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased employees."

Wellsted said the mine's management were in the dark on why the workers decided to head into the area, which the company was not working on.