South Africa to know on Wednesday if the Eskom wage impasse has been resolved

Trade unions will announce on Wednesday if they are going to accept Eskom’s offer of a 4.7% wage increase after negotiations restarted on Tuesday.

“We cannot confirm at this time what our response to the offer is until we have communicated it to Eskom‚” the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity said in a joint media statement.

They met with Eskom management via the Central Bargaining Forum on Tuesday to restart wage negotiations which had deadlocked two weeks ago.

Eskom is offering a four-year wage deal with a guaranteed increase based on inflation. They are offering a 4.7% wage increase for 2018 and an inflation based increase every year thereafter for the next four years.