Miners say 'shift boss' forced them to danger

Fresh allegations of workers being sent to their deaths have emerged at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine where four mineworkers were confirmed dead yesterday.

The claims against the mine were made yesterday as rescue operations retrieved the fourth body and was searching for the fifth miner who was yet to be found.

The five mineworkers, according to the company, entered an abandoned area underground at Kloof Ikamva shaft near Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Sibanye said a closed-off section of the shaft had poor ventilation.

A mineworker who worked with the deceased workers said the group of five was forced into the section of the shaft by their "shift boss" [supervisor].