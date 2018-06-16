Meet agricultural revolutionaries Khanya and Lilitha Bam

Brothers Khanya and Lilitha Bam are hoping redistribution of land will benefit their already thriving egg-hatching business in Nqamakwe, Eastern Cape.

The duo - who are 21 and 25 years old - have found success in the agricultural sector, a field that has largely been associated with older people.

The siblings started Lwando Farming Enterprises in 2015 after realising that they prefer being their own bosses.

"When we started the business it was very difficult to find land. We were lucky that our village chief gave us land as whenever I approached the banks, I would always get offered loans that would have been difficult to pay," he said.