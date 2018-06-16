Doctors making a difference to lives

Armed with stethoscopes and scalpels, the new generation of South African medical doctors have taken the fight against disease in their stride, advancing the 1976 youth's legacy.

Among the nation's emerging leaders in medicine is Sandile Kubheka, 25, who made history by becoming the youngest person in SA to qualify as a medical doctor.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Kubheka reflected on the past five years of his career and what lessons can be taken from the 1976 generation.

"We should continue fighting to be the best and going after our dreams. Young people must grab opportunities available to them with both hands."

Kubheka works in the intensive care unit at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. He is also an ambassador for the SA National Blood Service, whose passion lies in rural health.

"Our government is trying its best, but people in rural areas continue to suffer because of being under-resourced. We need to invest more in rural health."