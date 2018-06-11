Cape Town dam levels are improving
Clanwilliam dam is at 20.4%. A few weeks ago the dam was below 6%. This is one of the "heartening" improvements in the Western Cape's dam levels.
The Bergriver Dam is 53% full this week while the Voelvlei dam level is at 25.5%.
The Theewaterskloof dam - vital for the city of Cape Town - is 20.8% full.
Bredell cautioned that the drought is still far from over.
"A lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season."
Fortunately‚ the latest weather forecasts indicate cold and wet weather is coming soon.
From Thursday an intense cold front is expected in the Western Cape "for what seems to be about a week‚" said Bredell. The predictions indicate high ocean swells and lots of rain across the province.
VERY promising chance of heavy rains for #CapeTown this coming Thursday and Friday according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) Forecast Models. @JoelGuy_ @Monique_PR_ @landbou #weather #wx #sawx #rainfall #forecast #southafricanweather #capetown #dayzero #gfs #westerncape pic.twitter.com/NKtXvTRVDy— SAWX South African Weather (@sawx_sa_weather) June 10, 2018
Social media users have been sharing their excitement at the sight of water in their dams‚ including Pieter Hanekom‚ who shared that his heart was "pumping custard with happiness" after three years of drought.
#mtblife Gisteroggend met my ride die reuk van nat grond damme water 💦 op die grond pad en dan die inloop van water 💧 by die #bergrivierdam het hierdie boerseun se hart laat custard pomp van happiness. Ons is so dankbaar liewe Vader vir die reen na 3 tawwe jare van droogte. pic.twitter.com/Jhjagfg7uw— PIETER HANEKOM (@AKKERDAL) June 4, 2018