The city of Johannesburg says it has collected R8.2m from various developers at the Waterfall Estate in Midrand whose water meters were not on the city’s billing system.

In a statement‚ the city said its Operation Buya Mthetho ('Bring Back The Law') collected this amount from various developers at the estate after they allegedly illegally connected water meters which were not procured through standard processes‚ stealing water from the city.

Operation Buya Mthetho is a multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws. It targets properties across Johannesburg which are not paying for municipal services.

The city said it was clear that its officials assisted these developers in illegally obtaining water meters and connected them so that they could carry on with their developments.

“Working with law enforcement agencies we are confident that arrests will be made in the next few days‚” the city said in a statement.