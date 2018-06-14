Ground more fertile for armchair critics

Today marks the Mecca for all footballing armchair critics as they congregate on their sofas to provide us with their expertise.

From tonight, when the World Cup kicks off in Russia, you will be treated to unsolicited opinions on player choices, reviews of games you didn't even know were on and, my favourite, permutations. A big word that you need to know on the years a World Cup is scheduled.

Allow me to define it in simple language: when people calculate ridiculous mathematical equations to try to explain why their useless team might - if God himself holds his breath or if everyone else in the other teams dies - make it through their group or pool in which they have not won a single game.

But the World Cup is not the only time we are subjected to armchair critics. No. The ever-ready to annoy streets of Twitterville have their own special school of armchair critics - Twitter professors.

Do you have an inexplicable affliction that doctors have resolutely told you can now only be managed until your tragic and bitter end? Fear not, Twitter medics will cure you! These experts have no limit to their skills.

Medical degree for what, for who? You've just got a severe case of unbelievalitis - that's why you are even daring to question their smarts. Unbelievably, these experts are not even the pinnacle of the Twitter Academy hierarchy.