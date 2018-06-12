Teachers’ union Sadtu has condemned violence at schools‚ as a video surfaced showing learners attack a teacher.

In the video‚ the two learners are seen repeatedly punching and kicking a teacher to the ground while she screams. The teacher can be seen trying to fight back‚ but the two girls overpower her.

The school is believed to be in Limpopo. However‚ the department’s provincial spokesperson Sam Makondo said they had not yet established where the school is.

“We have sent the video to all our district offices to ask them to help us identify the school‚” Makondo said.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the incident was part of a worrying trend.

“Such incidents seem to be escalating at a rapid pace. We condemn the incident. The law should take its course.”

Cembi appealed to parents to play a more active role by instilling discipline in their children.