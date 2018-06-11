Three bodies found in Soweto fields.

Police in Eldorado Park, Soweto, are investigating three cases of murder after unidentified bodies were found in open fields at the weekend.

One of the bodies was found burnt beyond recognition, with the legs bound with a chain that had a padlock.

Next to the charred, chained body was another that was also burnt beyond recognition.

Police said both bodies had multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body.

Police spokesman Captain Hitler Ngwenya said the two bodies were found on Thursday morning at about 11.30am.

"The Soweto Flying Squad members alleged that during the performance of their routine duties along the R554 road in Eikenhof-Eldorado Park policing precinct in the bushes, they discovered two unidentified corpses. The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined. The suspects are on the prowl and investigation is in progress," he said.