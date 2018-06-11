Three bodies found in Soweto fields
Police in Eldorado Park, Soweto, are investigating three cases of murder after unidentified bodies were found in open fields at the weekend.
One of the bodies was found burnt beyond recognition, with the legs bound with a chain that had a padlock.
Next to the charred, chained body was another that was also burnt beyond recognition.
Police said both bodies had multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body.
Police spokesman Captain Hitler Ngwenya said the two bodies were found on Thursday morning at about 11.30am.
"The Soweto Flying Squad members alleged that during the performance of their routine duties along the R554 road in Eikenhof-Eldorado Park policing precinct in the bushes, they discovered two unidentified corpses. The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined. The suspects are on the prowl and investigation is in progress," he said.
Ngwenya said the third body was of a male person aged between 40 and 50. He said the body, which had a belt tied around the neck, was discovered at midday on Friday.
"The male figure was discovered in the bushes next to the N12 freeway in Eldorado Park, he said.
Soweto East cluster commander Major-General Patricia Rampota said police are working hard to solve the mystery behind the crimes.
"The perpetrators of these heinous crimes shall be brought to justice. We urge the public to please contact their nearest police station or 08600 10111 anonymously at their earliest convenience.
"We further urge them not to take matters unto themselves as the suspects are armed and deemed to be dangerous," she said.