The bodies of seven people‚ suspected to be illegal miners‚ were discovered in an open veld near a mine shaft in Benoni‚ east of Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

“It is suspected that they all have been shot and killed somewhere and the bodies later dumped. Police have opened murder cases for investigation‚” police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

He said police were informed by a member of the public who saw the bodies in an open veld.

Dlamini said the bodies were already in a state of decomposition.