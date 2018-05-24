Selepe said police were also waiting for a forensic report to determine the cause of the men’s deaths.

“We are also investigating an inquest and appeal to anyone who has information that can assist us to contact 0800 10111.”

On Tuesday police‚ after a 48-hour search and rescue operation‚ recovered the bodies of two suspected ZCC members from a network of caves in Hennops River Valley in Erasmia.

A third body was found in the same cave on Wednesday.