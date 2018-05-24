South Africa

Police conduct DNA tests on possible relatives of dead men found in cave

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 May 2018 - 14:36
Police conduct DNA tests on possible relatives of dead men found in cave.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Police are conducting DNA tests on two families believed to be relatives of three suspected ZCC members whose bodies were discovered in a cave in Hennops River Valley‚ west of Pretoria.

“The bodies have not yet been identified. We are conducting DNA testing on the two families who have come forward to report their missing relatives‚” said police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

Selepe said police were also waiting for a forensic report to determine the cause of the men’s deaths.

“We are also investigating an inquest and appeal to anyone who has information that can assist us to contact 0800 10111.”

On Tuesday police‚ after a 48-hour search and rescue operation‚ recovered the bodies of two suspected ZCC members from a network of caves in Hennops River Valley in Erasmia.

A third body was found in the same cave on Wednesday.

Two bodies were discovered in a cave at Hennops River Valley‚ west of Pretoria on Tuesday May 22 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: ...

